SWANTON – It is with great sadness, the family of Mrs. Rhoda M. Reynolds, age 79, announce that she passed away peacefully, Wednesday afternoon November 4, 2020, at the McClure-Miller Respite House. She was born in Bakersfield, June 6, 1941, daughter of the late Moses and Avis (Smith) Joyal. Rhoda married John Reynolds in August of 1958. Mr. Reynolds predeceased her July 24, 2014. She worked for many years at Verdelle Village Nursing Facility, in the housekeeping service. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and raising heifers, and will be remembered for her donuts.
Rhoda’s family, whom she leaves, are her children, Michael Reynolds and his wife Lenore of St. Albans, Mark Reynolds of Essex Jct., John Reynolds of Enosburgh, and Patricia Novak, her brothers Rodney Joyal and his wife Pat of St. Albans, Raymond Joyal and his wife Joanne of Enosburgh, Landon Joyal and his wife Sherri of Bakersfield, her sister-in-law Shirley Joyal of St. Albans, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a special niece Pat Mora, who cared for Rhoda. Besides her parents and husband, Rhoda was predeceased by her brother Wayne Joyal.
A Remembrance Gathering in Interment service will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., in the Reynolds family lot in Greenwood Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the UVM Medical Center Breast Care Center, 111 Colchester Avenue Main Campus, Main Pavilion, Level 2, Burlington, VT 05401-1473. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.