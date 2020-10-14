ST. ALBANS – Mr. Rex Dale, age 77, joined his Lord, October 5, 2020. He was born in Alton, IL, May 4, 1943, son of the late Rex R. and Doris J. (Dull) Dale. Rex married Gail Duefrene on April 17, 1965. She predeceased him May 5, 2004. He worked for many years as a respiratory therapist at Asheville, N.C., VA hospital. He was an avid motorcyclist and he was very active in church activities.
Rex is survived by his daughter Gale Ann Dale and her significant other, Patrick Westover of St. Albans, and his sisters, Diane Torgersen and Suzanne Bertolini of Saint Marys, Georgia.
At this time there will be no funeral services, and a celebration of his life is being planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478, or to Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
