SWANTON - Renee Theresa Prairie, of Swanton, Vermont, passed away on August 19th, 2023, peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with cancer.
Renee was born March 2nd, 1957 to Leon and Ghislaine (Peloquin) Prairie. She is survived by her brothers Claude and his wife Janet, Roland and wife MaryEllen, Mark and his wife Dale, Renee’s sister Dianne, and her daughter Lauren. Renee was pre-deceased by her parents and sister Lynda.
Renee also leaves behind her beloved partner John Fraties, her stepson Jordy Fraties, daughter-in-law Marissa Seablom, and grandchildren Rowan and Evelyn. The family enjoyed grilling on the barbeque, massive bonfires, playing cards and boating together. Renee took great joy in spending time with her family.
A lifetime Vermonter except for a decade in Connecticut during the eighties and Arizona from 2017-2020. Renee often worked in accounts payable, more recently at National Chimney and Vermont Heat and Vent.
As a child, Renee loved running around barefoot, going fishing with the boys and riding her bike everywhere. She developed a great love for horses and worked with them when she left home after graduating from Missisquoi High School. She also took care of horses for friends, just to be around the equines. Renee loved dogs and made homemade dog treats.
Renee is probably most renowned for her beautiful flower gardens. She created masterpieces of sight and smell wherever she lived, and people were known to stop and take pictures of her fountain garden.
Renee’s adventurous nature and loving spirit will be celebrated with a party at the American Legion, 100 Parah Dr., St. Albans City, VT starting at 5pm on Saturday, September 9th, 2023.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.