Rene Alphonse Garceau, also known as “Chiecoq”, beloved husband, father, and Papa passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 10, 2022 after losing his long, hard fought battle with cancer.
Born in Swanton, VT on October 1, 1940, he was the son of the late Gaston and Theresa (Gratton) Garceau. Chiecoq was 81-years-old.
On August 19, 1961 he married Betty Richard who survives him. He was a long-time resident of Fairfield who belonged to St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish.
He was a graduate of Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans and while attending high school he joined the Vermont Air National Guard. He started his career as a Board Certified Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspector. He ended his 55-year career as an Authorized Nuclear Inservice Inspector (ANII) who never officially retired.
Chiecoq was a fourth-degree member of Assembly #1149, a third-degree member of Council #297 of the Knights of Columbus, a 52-year member of the Elk Lodge #1566, and a 43-year member of the American Legion Green Mountain Post #1 of St. Albans.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years Betty Garceau, his canine companion Sugar, daughter Renee Andrews of East Fairfield, sons Russell (Suzette) Garceau of Bulverde, TX, Steven (Kara) Garceau of Fairfield, Shane (Jen) Garceau of Fairfield, and Derrick (Keeli) Garceau of St. Albans. His cherished grandchildren, Samantha, Whitney (Tyler), Jordan (Amanda), Chelsea, Garrett, Ashley (Andrew), Lauren-Kate “Bibit”, Jade, Jyllian, Myah, Vivien, Victoria, and Vera. His twelve great grandchildren, Anthony, Brayden, Landon, Bailey, Lily, Jordan, Rylee, Gabe, Roslyn, Ellie, Dylan, and Farrah.
Chiecoq is also survived by his sister Lou Ann (Roger) Reed, brothers Roland Garceau, Greg (Julie) Garceau, sister-in-laws Judy Richard, Nancy O’Leary, Sally (Don) Myers along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Chiecoq was predeceased by his brother Henry and his wife Marlene Garceau, sister Pauline and husband Ralph Austin, sister-in-law Judy Garceau, brother-in-laws Robert Richard and Frank O’Leary, and son-in-law Mike Andrews.
Family was his pride and joy. He was more than proud of all his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments. He was the happiest when all his family was around. Anyone who knew him would have understood his passion for all things that went fast. Starting in high school, he worked on cars, enjoyed his boats, rode his motorcycle, and got his pilot license to fly his own plane. His later enjoyments in life were rebuilding his Porsche, building his Hot Rod in the garage, and attending the local car shows.
Special thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses at the UVM Medical Center Cancer Center and ICU who cared for him.
At his request there will be no services and at a later date there will be a celebration of his life. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating to the project fund of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fairfield, VT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.