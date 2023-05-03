Rejane “Jean” Solomon

Rejane “Jean” Lacoste Solomon passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease on October 25, 2022 in Sammamish, WA with family by her side. She was born in Swanton, VT on May 20, 1932 to Armand and Fernande Rocheleau Lacoste and was raised on a dairy farm where she developed a hard work ethic which served her well throughout her life.
Rejane and her husband, Gerald Solomon, moved to Arlington, TX where they raised their four daughters with whom she shared her love of cooking and baking. Holidays were always noted not by the time of the year, but by the different aromas wafting from the kitchen.
She enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren in their school and sports activities and was loved by all who knew her for her caring and fun personality. She was a loving mother, wife, aunt, and grandmother where she was known as Ma Tante and Memere.
She was predeceased in death by her husband, Gerald, her sister Juliette, brothers Normand and Jean Maurice Lacoste. She is survived by her daughters Anne Marie Ogle, Irene Sullivan and husband JR, Brenda Stainer and husband Jay, Michele Eaton and husband Adam, her Sister Pauline and husband Maurice Charbonneau, 10 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Nativity with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton, VT on May 12th at 11:00 am.
