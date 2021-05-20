FUQUAY-VARINA, NC — Reine Marie Belles (nee Thibault), 80, of Fuquay Varina, NC passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in her home. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Road Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.
She was the beloved daughter of Edgar and Lilliane (Montagne) Thibault. Reine graduated from St. Anne’s Academy, Swanton, Vermont in 1959. Reine embodied the ideas of strength, courage, faith, giving to others and unconditional love to her husband, children, grandchildren and her beloved pets throughout the years.
Reine is survived by her husband, Richard, of Fuquay Varina, NC; seven children Christopher (Gina) Mayette of Colorado Springs, CO; Roxanne (Jim) Pietryka of Cary, NC; Gregory (Paula) Mayette of Indian Head, MD; Jonathan (Michelle) Mayette of Cary, NC; Danielle (David) Provost of Fuquay Varina, NC; Noah Belles of Natick, MA; TSGT Bolin Belles (Christina) of Fuquay Varina, NC. Her brother, Robert Thibault (Barbara) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Gerald (Wendy) Thibault of St. Albans, Vermont.; grandchildren Jane Thomas, George Mayette, Tim Gianelli, Jake Gianelli, Eva Hust, Logan Mayette, Hunter Mayette, Max Mayette, Abby Provost, Rosalie Belles and Natalie Belles; great grandchildren Reine Thomas and Mia Thomas.
Reine was predeceased by her parents Edgar and Lilliane (Montagne) Thibault; her first husband, George Mayette and her brother John (Cheryl) Thibault of Swanton, Vermont; and her great grandchild, Marco Albornoz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Reine’s name to Edmundite Southern Missions, 1428 Broad Street, Selma, Alabama 36701.
