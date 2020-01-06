ST. ALBANS – Rebecca S. Covalinski, age 50, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
She was born in New Jersey on October 17, 1969 to the late David Sr. and Patricia (Bogart) Covalinski.
Rebecca experienced more than her fair share of hardship throughout her life, but she never let that impact her bubbly spirit. She was a spitfire and always knew how to light up a room. Her favorite holiday was Halloween, and she loved to collect trolls. She will be remembered for her bright blue eyes, her determination to never give up, and her beautiful soul.
She is survived by her brother, Matthew Covalinski and his wife Lisa of Fletcher; and many friends that were like her family at Franklin County Health & Rehab. Besides her parents, Rebecca was predeceased by her siblings, Samantha, Patrick, and David Covalinski, Jr.
Rebecca’s family would like to thank the community at Franklin County Health & Rehab for welcoming her into their home. The love and care she received was precious.
A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, Middle Road, Franklin, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Rebecca’s memory may be made towards the purchase of her monument and sent to Spears Funeral Home, P.O. Box 396, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
