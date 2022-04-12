Georgia - A lifelong resident of Georgia Vermont, Rebecca N. Ballard born March 18, 1921, died peacefully of natural causes at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, Vermont, on April 1, 2022.
She is survived by her children and their spouses Patricia Ballard of So. Burlington, Dixon and Marie Ballard of Queensbury NY, Torrey and Frances Ballard of Georgia, Marcia and Bill Ryan of Grand Isle and Kris and Katie Ballard of Georgia. She is survived by 11 grandchildren and their spouses, Scot Ballard of Queensbury NY, Kirk and Heather Ballard of Lebanon NH, Adam Ballard of Montvale, NJ, Stacey and Zack Banner of Shingle Springs of CA, Heather and Russ Butts of Windham ME, Garth and Colleen Ballard of Essex, Amanda and Trevor Nesbit of So Hero, Will Ryan of Burlington, Grady and Colleen Ballard of Georgia, Kody Ballard of Boston, Case Ballard of Georgia and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Robert Newton, many nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Alden, parents Park and Ruth Newton, brother Stuart and wife Ester Newton, sister Elizabeth and husband James Paterson and sister in law Janice Newton.
She was a long-time teacher, active church member and community member, always ready to serve on various town and county boards and agencies. She was active in the Georgia town historical society, Sew’n Sews quilt club and her Thursday morning breakfast group.
For a complete obituary and service arrangement please refer to www.healdfuneralhome.com website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.