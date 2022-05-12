Saint Albans – Rebecca “Becky” L. Earle a longtime area resident passed away at her home on Friday, May 6th, 2022.
Born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on August 25th, 1959, the daughter of Sally (Trombley) Smith and the late Kenneth R. Smith. Becky was 62 years old.
Becky was a 1977 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and for several years she was a day care provider.
Survivors include her children, Christina Favreau, Stephanie Earle Martin and Caleb Earle, as well as her grandchildren, Angelann Rousseau, Reese and Cooper Borland, JJ and Nadia Martin and Messiah Powell.
Becky is also survived by her siblings, Sue Ramsdell (Greg), Deborah Ford (Tim), Robert Smith and Janice St. Pierre (David), a special nephew, Joshua Ramsdell, friend, April Metz-Daskalides and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her father, Ken, Becky was predeceased by her longtime companion, Paul Rocheleau, maternal grandparents, Clarence “Tom” and Ruth Trombley and paternal grandparents, Clyde “John” and Hilda Smith and father-in-law, Edwin “Eddie” Earle.
A celebration of Becky’s life will be held on Wednesday May 18th, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Hawks Nest Community Room, 110 Hawks Nest, St. Albans. Interment will be in the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090 or Missisquoi Valley Rescue, 120 First Street, Swanton, Vermont 05488.
Honored to be serving the Earle family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
