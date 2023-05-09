A graveside funeral service with military honors for Raymond Courville, who passed away on January 23rd, 2023, will be held on Friday, May 19th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Calvary Street, St. Albans. Assisting the Courville family is the Heald Funeral Home.
Raymond “Ray” Joseph Courville
