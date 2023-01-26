Raymond “Ray” Joseph Courville

Saint Albans - Raymond Joseph Courville a lifelong resident and U. S. Army veteran passed away early, Monday January 23rd, 2023, at his home with his wife Betty at his side.
Born in St. Albans on February 16th, 1928, he was the son of the late, Oscar and Charlotte (Wry) Courville. Ray was 94 years old
On May 28th, 1950, Ray married Betty Lumbra, who survives him.
Ray was a 1946 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and upon graduation he joined the U.S. Army. He spent most of his working career in the automotive business, serving at BF Goodrich, A. Brown and retired as Service Director at Handy Automotive. Ray was a longtime communicant of Holy Angels Parish, Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion and Knights of Columbus Council 297 and was an avid golfer.
Survivors include his wife, Betty of St. Albans and their two sons, Stephen Courville of St. Albans and Marc Courville and his wife Julie of Grawn, Michigan, as well as his grandchildren, Shaun, Alexander and his wife, Alexa and Rachel.
In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Gail Courville on November 28th, 2022.
Funeral services will be announced later this spring.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Ray, please send contributions to your favorite charity.
Honored to be serving the family of Ray Courville is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
