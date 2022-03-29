Raymond “Ray” Chadwick Sweeny

St. Albans Bay – Raymond Chadwick Sweeny, one of the longest living residents of Hathaway Point, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 24th, 2022.
Born on the family farm on November 27, 1932, he grew up and lived for 89 years on the farm once owned by his parents, the late Henry and Gladice (Chadwick) Sweeny.
Survivors include his wife and partner for over 58 years, Sandra (Patno) Sweeny, their daughters and husbands, Diane and Dave Messier of Colchester, Lynn and Mike O’Brien of Fletcher and Debbie and Matt Ladd of St. Albans Bay and Alburgh.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 9th, from 1-3 PM followed by a 3PM service at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to wwww.healdfuneralhome.com.
