HIGHGATE – Raymond R. Breton, age 91, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
He was born in Ste. Sebastian, Que. on July 16, 1930 to the late Philiza & Louise-Anna (Giroux) Breton.
Raymond married Helen (Boulerice), the love of his life on May 26, 1956 and they started a family. Four children later, they had the perfect farming family. They raised dairy cows and chickens for many years, and later sold the farm in 1979. Raymond found a love for carpentry and his skilled work proved that he had found his new trade. After retiring from full time carpentry work, he continued to enjoy doing side jobs for family and friends. Raymond was a hard-working man and had a knack for being a jokester, because he loved to make people laugh. In his younger years, he boxed in the Golden Gloves of America, played in a local hockey league, and was a proud member of the National Farmers Organization. He lived independently after losing his wife in 1985 and was proudly still tending to the wood furnace at a spry age of 91.
He is survived by his children, Denise Wetherby and her husband Cecil of Spotsylvania, VA, Marcel Breton and his wife Heidi of Peru, NY, Roger Breton and his wife Darlene of Highgate Springs, and Rachel Lebel and her husband Marc of St. Albans; grandchildren, Travis Wetherby and his wife Valerie, Erin Giles and her husband James, Kaitlyn Breton and her husband Dustin, Megan Breton and her partner Nick Buccellato, Nicole Kurz and her husband Jeff, Sean Lebel and his wife Meghan, Jenna Hamdy and her husband Galal, Lauren Lebel, Destiny Cadieux and her husband Tom, Kelly Bertrand and Kim Shaffer; 18 great grandchildren; and a special friend, Nicole Letourneau. Besides his parents, Raymond was predeceased by his wife, Helen Breton; a number of siblings; and a special friend, Betty Cadieux.
Family and friends are invited to Raymond’s Life Celebration events to include visitation on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 9-10:00 AM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. A Catholic funeral service will immediately follow at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Lamkin St., Highgate, VT 05459.
For those who wish, contributions in Raymond’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 237 East Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
