Raymond O. Parent at the age of 90 passed away at Franklin County Health & Rehab surrounded by his loving family on January 13, 2022.
Raymond was born July 28, 1931 in Enosburg to the late Omar and Agnes (Leveille) Parent. Raymond is predeceased his first wife Mabel (Farrar) Parent and second wife Charlotte (Elkins) Parent.
Raymond spent many years as a truck driver and his later years working for Cargill Grain Company in Swanton. But his true passion was his music and his country and western band. Raymond started playing at the Hillside in West Enosburg, The Prince of Whales in Abercorn Quebec, The Dairy Center in Enosburg and ending at the Church Hall in Enosburg. Anyone who liked to square dance in Franklin County knew of Raymond and his bands. He never lost his talent for music which he shared with his fellow residents at Franklin County Rehab. If their entertainment didn’t show Raymond was always ready to play a tune or two for them. Raymond was selected a “Super Senior” for WCAX.
After the loss of his first wife, Raymond was truly blessed to find love and happiness with Charlotte and her family who loved him dearly. He leaves a void in his combined families that can never be filled.
Raymond is survived by his children, Ann Cota and husband Bernie from Swanton, Faron Parent and wife Penny from Gouverneur NY, Donna Parent and her partner Rick Brewer from Massena NY, and Rachel Parent and her husband Randy Royea from Phillipsburg QC; siblings, John Mark Parent, Madeline Davis and her husband Paul; and sister-in-law, Helen Parent; stepchildren, Ira Noyes from Berkshire, Karla Lawyer and husband Lyman from Enosburg, Francine MacLean and husband Mickey from Charlestown NH, Mona Van Dyke and husband Brian from Arundel ME, Donald Noyes and wife Judy from Richford, Jill Tatro and husband Jeffrey “Porky” from Richford, and Jack Noyes and wife Lori from Enosburg; 32 grandchildren; 68 great grandchildren; and 8 great great grandchildren.
Raymond is predeceased by his grandson, Jason Ferland; brothers, Armand Parent, Roger Parent, and Dennis Parent; sister, Jeannine Buehler; half siblings, OBaldore Parent, Yvette Chauvin, Yvon Parent, and Georgette Theriault; stepson, Keith Noyes; stepdaughter, Roxanne Poirier, stepdaughter-in-law, Robin Noyes; step-grandson, George Brassil; and step-great granddaughter, Emily Brassil.
Raymond’s family would like to extend thanks and gratitude to staff at Franklin Country Rehab for the care, kindness and love that was given to Raymond during his stay there.
In keeping with Raymond’s wishes there will be no public services.
For those who wish, contributions in Raymond’s memory may be made to Franklin Country Health & Rehab 110 Fairfax Road St. Albans, VT 05478.
