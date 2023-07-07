FRANKLIN- Raymond C. Hakey Jr., age 51, passed away on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born in St. Albans on January 16th, 1972, to Raymond and Betty (Bruyette) Hakey.
Raymond loved the outdoors and always enjoyed being in the woods hunting, trapping, cutting wood or on the lake fishing. His pride and joy was always youth hunting weekends with his children, and he looked forward to being able to do the same with his grandchildren. He was a truck driver for many years for Harrison Concrete.
Raymond enjoyed working with his sister at Corey’s Maple Orchard and loved tapping trees. Raymond was proud of his personal “Brush Hogging Business” that he did with his John Deere tractor. Raymond admired plants and enjoyed his vegetable gardens. He enjoyed sitting back and having Budlights with family and friends.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Sarah Hakey; children, Jenna Hakey and Ricky, Tanisha Loyer and Corey, and Colton Loyer and Rikki; parents, Raymond and Ann Hakey and Betty and Dan Lang; siblings, Penny Hakey and her significant other Kevin, Tammy Lapan and her husband Rick, Robyn Boomhower and her husband Drew, and Danielle Corey and her husband Gary; grandchildren, Amelia Stone and Ryker Loyer; in- laws, Richard Pelkey, and Evelyn and Wayne Royce; sister in-law, Naomi and Dale Chance; brother in-law, Chris Pelkey; special friends, Ethan Goldeski and Josh Bigelow; canine companion, Bella; and several nieces and nephews.
Raymond was predeceased by his grandfather, Ezra Hakey and special friend, Gary Lafar.
In Raymond’s memory, family and friends are encouraged to wear Carhartt and Raymond’s favorite color green.
Friends and family are invited to Raymond’s Life Celebration on Friday, July 14th, 2023, to include visitation, from 12-2:00PM with a funeral service following at 2:00PM, at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue Swanton VT 05488. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
