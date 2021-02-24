SWANTON — Raymona “Sis” M. Campbell, age 83 passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Our Lady of Providence Residential Care Community in Winooski.
She was born in Swanton on July 2, 1937 to the late Raymond A and Evelyn (Dixon) Brow.
Raymona married Ronald on February 8, 1958 and they started their perfect family of five children. Ronald built the family home in 1965 and they lived there for over 50 years. Raymona worked for many years as a Food Service worker for Missisquoi Valley Union High School. She often talked about fun times roller skating at Fantasia, bowling, ice skating on homemade rinks in Swanton, being entertained by her girls dance routines, and tending to her beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. Raymona mentioned that she always wanted to travel to Hawaii but didn’t think it would ever happen, so she and her daughter Kathie made it happen in 2014. She also visited Myrtle Beach every year since 2002 with her daughters, Kathie, and Lori. She also loved playing a good game of Phase 10, putting puzzles together and watching hummingbirds.
She is survived by her children, David Campbell and his wife Wendy of Swanton, Kathie Campbell of Milton, Lori Choiniere and her husband Luke of Highgate, Ann-Marie Ross and her husband Paul of Milton and Ron Campbell and his wife Lisa of Milton; grandchildren, Tom and Shawn Reynolds, Justin Campbell, Kyle Costella, Rosie, Tony, Stephen and Lily Choiniere, Sean and Alyssa Ross, Lexi Boudreau, Raymond Merola, and Ash and Nathan Campbell; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Allan Brow and his wife Vivian; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and a special childhood friend, Leona Sweet. Raymona was predeceased by her father in 1937, due to a tragic train accident one week before she was born; her mother Evelyn “Nee” in 1997; and her husband, Ronald in 2013.
Family and friends are invited to Raymona’s Life Celebration events to include a funeral service on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 65 Canada St., Swanton, VT.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 6-8:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. Raymona’s family encourages friends and family who attend her services to comply with social distancing, mask mandates, travel restrictions and quarantine guidelines.
Raymona’s family would like to sincerely thank her caregiver, Polly Gaboury of Armistad, the staff and caregivers at Our Lady of Providence, and Bayada staff for the exceptional care they provided our Mom.
For those who wish, contributions in Raymona’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495, Anxiety & Depression Association of America, 8701 Georgia Avenue, Suite #412, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
