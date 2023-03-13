RICHFORD- Randy D. Cummings, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
He was born in Hardwick on January 8, 1959 to the late Robert and Virginia (Ficara) Cummings.
Randy grew up in Alburgh and attended Alburgh Elementary School. He began working at a young age, helping at local farms, Palmer’s campground, Century Arms for over 10 years, but spent the majority of his working career trucking. He was a self proclaimed Jack of All Trade, Master of None. Randy married Rhonda Greenia on July 29, 1981 and together had four children. He enjoyed spending countless hours hunting and fishing, tinkering on lawn mowers, woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren. His biggest talent was telling jokes and he will be remembered for being able to fill any room with laughter.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rhonda Cummings of Richford; children, Rebecca Stanhope and her husband David Jr. of East Berkshire, Tonya Cummings and her significant other Richard Ploof of Richford, Randy Cummings and his wife Melinda of Swanton, and Trevor Cummings and his significant other Nicole Noyes of East Berkshire; grandchildren, Ryan, Dakota, Tori, Cameron, Cassie, Callie, Lexie, and Mckenzie; great granddaughter, Layla; siblings, Sherry Shedrick, Roberta Lockerby and her husband Lynn, and John Cummings and his wife Julie; brother-in-law, James Lockerby; several nieces and nephews; many close friends, especially his life long friends, Bernard & Patty Savage, and Larry & Etta Bosley; and his beloved fur babies, Sammy, Jeffy, and Maggie-Mae. Besides his parents, Randy was predeceased by a granddaughter, Teri Cummings; mother and father-in-law, Charles and Romaine (Boylan) Greenia; sisters, Valerie Lockerby, and Francis Ann Cummings; and brother-in-law, George Shedrick.
In keeping with Randy’s wishes, there will be no services.
For those who wish, contributions in Randy’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Assosciation, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, and/or Make-A-Wish Foundation of Vermont, 6655 Shelburne Rd Ste. 300, Shelburne, VT 05482.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
