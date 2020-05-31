RICHFORD – Randall “Randy” C. Blaney, age 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Sweetsburg, Que. on December 8, 1950 to the late John & Goldie (Prentice) Blaney.
Randy married the love of his life, Mary (Reed) in 1971. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran. Following Vietnam he served in the National Guard for 26 years. After completing his service, he drove truck for Blue Seal for 35 years. After retirement, “Grandpa/Papa” was able to thoroughly enjoy spending time with his grandchildren, who meant the world to him. Randy and Mary loved taking road trips together, which often included trips to Atlantic City and to Akwesasne Casino. They have also been long time members and volunteers at the All Saints Catholic Church in Richford helping with church dinners, receptions, Bingo and other events whenever possible. They loved to spend time with close friends and family at Brookside Campground where they spent many summers, also reminiscing with friends from the military and Blue Seal. Randy was quite a handyman, he was always willing to offer a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He enjoyed attending events that his children and grandchildren participated in.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Mary Blaney of St. Albans; three sons, Dennis Blaney and his special friend Amie Choiniere of Georgia, Thomas Blaney and his wife Alison of Craftsbury, and Kevin Blaney and his wife Casey of Richford; grandchildren, Cameron, Mackenzie, Ryan, Victoria, and Carter; brother, John Blaney and his significant other Deb Stevens of Berkshire; sister, Elizabeth Brown and her husband Ken of Richford; sister-in-law, Jean Blaney of College Station, Texas; many Reed family members; special family friend, Joanne Getty and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Besides his parents, Randy was predeceased by three brothers, Billy, Richard and Robert Blaney; and sister-in-law, Stella Blaney.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held for immediate family on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Interment will follow in the All Saints Catholic Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be held in compliance with current social distancing restrictions, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg from 4-7:00 p.m
For those who wish, contributions in Randy’s memory may be made to the American Legion, Post 12, 35 River St., Richford, VT 05476 or the American Cancer Society — Northern New England Region, P.O. Box 1460, Williston, VT 05495-4420.
