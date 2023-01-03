Ramsey Victor Joughin, a long-time resident of Richford, Vermont died peacefully at the age of 95 on December 6th, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Orono, Maine.
Ramsey was born in Ramsey, Isle of Man on April 26th, 1927, to John Victor and May Cannell Joughin and the family moved to Liverpool, England, during World War II. He finished school at 16 and apprenticed on a farm in Somerset and enjoyed the extra dairy rations he received since his work was vital to the war effort. He later entered a farm partnership in Cornwall, where he loved working with horses. After two years he sold his share in the business. With the proceeds and a small scholarship, he enrolled in the Royal Agricultural College in Cirencester where he earned a degree in Agriculture and Estate Management.
In 1956, Ramsey moved to Canada, where he met the love of his life, Glenys Richards, and they were married in Porthmadog, Wales, in 1962. The couple lived in Verdun, a suburb of Montreal, and had four children within five years. The family spent weekends farming in South Richford raising Hereford beef cattle. In 1972, they moved permanently to the US to farm full time, although Ramsey spent some years working weekdays in Montreal until he retired in 1998.
A gifted storyteller, Ramsey brought to life tales of his idyllic childhood before the war, the hardships of life during wartime, and his adventures as a young man picking grapes in the south of France, sailing across the Atlantic, and traveling in South America and the Caribbean. Those close to him can easily recount how he fell in love with Glenys when she slipped him $10 under the table to help pay for drinks, the time he was “caned” at boarding school for taking bets on the TT motorcycle races, and how he and his brother slept behind the couch during the heavy bombing of the Liverpool Blitz.
Ramsey often joked that he was a jack of all trades and master of none. He possessed incredible knowledge on an array of topics and was always willing to share advice on farming, gardening, and carpentry, or to recommend a poem or a piece of music. He was the epitome of the gentleman farmer. Ramsey is survived by his four children, Ian (Mai Maki) of Kirkland, WA; Gillian Ireland (Russell) of St. Albans, VT; Sarah Joughin (Greg Beane) of Orono, ME; David Joughin (Vanessa Lee) of Taipei, Taiwan and eight beloved grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Glenys, sister Margaret, and brother Donald.
An accounting of Ramsey’s life would not be complete without mentioning the neighbors and friends who made up the community of South Richford, who were like family to both Ramsey and Glenys. The couple’s ability to enjoy life on the farm for such an extended period would not have been possible without the helping hands that filled the wood box, delivered freshly baked bread and garden vegetables, stopped by for chats, answered late night emergencies, and more.
A collection of neighbors, family and friends will gather in the summer to commemorate Ramsey’s life. Time and date to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.