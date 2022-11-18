St. Albans - Ramona B. (Deso) Dubie, a lifelong resident of St. Albans, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, after a brief illness.
Ramona was born on November 19th, 1940, to Mildred (Grenno) Deso and Leon “Jimmy” Deso of St. Albans. Ramona married Richard Dubie on May 7th, 1966, together they had four children.
Richard pre-deceased her on July 8th, 2007. Ramona was the only surviving member of her sibling family. She was predeceased by her sisters; Arlene, Doris, Loraine, Pauline and by her brother; Leon “Butch” Deso.
Ramona leaves her surviving children, her daughter; Evelyn Murphy of Arizona, her son, Richard Dubie and his wife, Kim of St. Albans, her daughter, Rachel Dubie of St. Albans, her son, Russell “Boog” Dubie and his girlfriend, Carol Cusson of St. Albans, her son, Roger Dubie of St. Albans. She also leaves behind a very dear part of our family, Jamie Scott and her boyfriend, Chris Murray of Swanton. Her many special nieces and nephews and cousins, who she always loved to gather together and talk with. Her baby and faithful companion her dog, Spot. Sleep well, momma.
Ramona loved flowers and gardening. She loved to read and enjoyed long conversations with her many friends and extended family. Ramona had a deep devotion and faith in God, which is truly what kept her going.
Ramona’s greatest treasures in her life were her grandchildren. She had a unique and special relationship with each one. Her grandson, Nick Dubie of St. Albans, her granddaughters, Meghan & Courtney Murphy, her granddaughter, Brianna (B.B.) Dubie of Panama City, FL., her grandson, Matthew Dubie (in utero) whom she is now holding in her loving arms, her granddaughter, Gabbie Dubie, her grandson, Alan (Big Huggie) Dubie and granddaughter, Melanie Dubie and her fiancé, Josh Turner and her great-granddaughter, Jaliyah-Ava Jorge.
At our mother’s request, there are no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street on Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, at 11:00 AM.
Honored to be serving Ramona Dubie’s family is the Heald Funeral Home where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
