The family of Ralph W. Rivers, age 90, announces that he passed away peacefully, October 23, 2022, in Burlington. He was born in Saint Albans, January 11, 1932 to Thomas and Florence (Duprey) Rivers. Ralph married Yvette M. Kittell, April 27, 1957. He served our country in the United States Air Force, being honorable discharged in 1956. He returned to St. Albans, where he worked many jobs, but retired from Dowlings after 30 years. He was a communicant of Holy Angels Church. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #758. Ralph enjoyed traveling with Yvette, and they traveled to all fifty states. He also enjoyed going out to eat, and trips to the casino. He loved picking on his friends and making them smile, and mostly family gatherings.
He is survived by five children, Vicky Reynolds (Robert) of Franklin, VT, Ronald Rivers of Burlington, VT, Thomas Rivers (Laurie) of Swanton, VT, Penny Rivers (David Graves) of Fairfield, VT, and Lisa Rivers (Marc Gabree) of Swanton, VT; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Gerald Rivers and Gladys Ryea.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday, November 3nd, 2022 at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Church. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive condolences in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, on Wednesday, November, 2, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Lymphoma Association.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
