Ralph Owen St. Peter, Jr. of St. Albans passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 1st, 2023 in the comfort of his home with his loving family at his side. He was 86 years old.
Born in Burlington on February 1st, 1937, Ralph was the son of the late Ralph O. and Leotta (Hollis) St. Peter. He graduated from Cathedral High School in Burlington in 1955 and Saint Michael’s College in 1959. A star basketball and baseball player during those years, Ralph was later inducted into the Cathedral/Rice Athletic Hall of Fame, and SMC’s Athletic Hall of Fame, as part of their 1958-59 basketball team.
On March 2nd, 1968, Ralph married Carol Calcagni, and together they welcomed five children over 13 years. He worked a majority of his career at General Electric and took early retirement.
Ralph filled his time coaching youth sports, with a particular love for CYO basketball in the Burlington neighborhood where he grew up. A lifelong Boston sports fan, Ralph enjoyed watching all kinds of sports. He coached his own children for years, and wouldn’t miss their many activities. Ralph always prioritized and enjoyed time with family, whether it was Sunday drives or afternoons at the state park. Special days included rides in his Mustang convertible.
An active member and longtime communicant of Holy Angels Parish, Ralph served as an usher and could be seen greeting parishioners at the front door each week with a big smile and a hug. He eventually hosted the coffee hour with friends weekly after church, and was thrilled to fill in as part-time janitor when needed. He loved that key ring!
Ralph took to technology in his later years, motivated by texting family and friends and looking up the latest sports scores. He connected with his grandchildren through heart emojis and the latest texting lingo, but the smart phone never took the place of personal connection. For many years, Ralph quietly visited the residents of Homestead Senior Living every week, reconnecting with old friends and meeting new ones. In his later years, he would bring his grandchildren with him for these special visits.
Ralph was a pillar in his community. Well-known for his humor and generosity, Ralph had a special way of noticing people and taking time to get to know them. People knew he truly cared about them - whether through their conversations or by the nicknames he gave them. To know Ralph, was to know a true friend.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Carol and their children, Hollis (Heidi) St. Peter of Hinesburg, Travis St. Peter (JungIm Moon) of Essex, Reverend Father Dallas St. Peter of Burlington, Caroline (Donald) Lance and Christine (Clark) Briggs, all of Colorado Springs, as well as his grandchildren, Olivia, Jack and Theodore St. Peter, Luke and Dallas St. Peter, Sophia and Benjamin Briggs and Elizabeth and Timothy Lance and many nieces and nephews. He was especially fond of his nephews, Chris and Mike Karwan.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his brother, Hollis and sisters, Leah and Nona and his granddogs, Rex, Max, and Mugsy.
Ralph’s family will receive family and friends on Thursday April 13th, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 14th at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Parish, Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street St. Albans, with the Reverend Father Dallas St. Peter as celebrant.
Private burial will take place at a later date.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to the Immaculate Conception Parish, Holy Angels Church, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the family of Ralph St. Peter, Jr. is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.