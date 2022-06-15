EAST BERKSHIRE– Rachel R. Roy, age 71, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Rachel’s Life on Monday, June 20, 2022. Family and friends are invited to visitation time on Monday, June 20th from 11:00 A.M.- 12:00 at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2902 VT Route 105, East Berkshire, VT 05447. Interment to follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Stone House Road, Enosburg.
To view Rachel’s full obituary, to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please visit www.gossfs.com Goss Life Celebration Homes, the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
