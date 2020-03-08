MONTGOMERY – Rachel Marie (David) Robitaille, age 80, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home in Montgomery surrounded by her family following years of heart health struggles. She was an extraordinarily strong and determined woman, who always seemed to find a way to beat the odds and stay with her family.
Rachel was born on September 28, 1939 in Valcourt, Quebec to the late Origene and Rose-Ema (Gravel) David, where she was raised with her 14 brothers and sisters.
When Rachel was 15 years old, she met the love of her life, Rosaire. Following a short courtship, they were married on February 11, 1956 and moved to Vermont to start their own family.
Rachel was a very hard-working wife, mother and grandmother. She learned English from her children when they began school and perfected it by watching daytime soap operas on television. Eventually her English was so good that she went on to teach French at Enosburg Elementary School. Apart from teaching French, Rachel also worked as a store clerk at Mayhew’s in Montgomery and Deuso’s in Berkshire as well as a seamstress at the local sewing factory.
But her real passion in life was taking care of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rachel’s home and heart was always open to those needing a soft place to land. She loved hosting the gatherings for her family. She took great pride in preparing the meals and creating a warm and accepting atmosphere for all who attended.
Rachel enjoyed playing all kinds of games. Competitively, she won many trophies for playing darts, but most of all loved sharing her knowledge and competitive nature with her family with countless board and card games. She also found a love of video games when her son, Donald, bought her a Nintendo in an attempt to keep her from doing anything too strenuous. Little did he know how much adrenaline could be produced while battling those pesky villains. She was also a very crafty woman who loved the arts of sewing, quilting, crocheting and wreath making.
Rachel is survived by her husband, Rosaire Robitaille of Montgomery; their children, Michel Robitaille of Montgomery, Louise Fletcher and her husband Paul of Richford, Jacques Robitaille of Montgomery, Donald Robitaille and his wife Joanne of Richford, and Raymond Robitaille of Montgomery; daughters-in-law, Tammy Robitaille of Belvidere, and Jill Robitaille of St. Albans; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many siblings, in-laws, and nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Rachel was predeceased by her son, Robert Robitaille; her grandson, James Robitaille; and several brothers and sisters.
In lieu of contributions in Rachel’s memory, she would wish for you to hug those you love and cherish.
