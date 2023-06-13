ENOSBURGH - Preston H. Hull age 76 passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at UVM Medical Center.
Preston was born in West Enosburgh on March 14, 1947, to the late Lynford & Ruth (Preston) Hull.
Preston “Doc” served in the United States Army as a combat medic in Vietnam where he was awarded The Purple Heart, The Bronze Star, and The Air Medal. We are all thankful for Preston’s service to our country. In addition, he served in the Vermont Jaycee’s for numerous years and owned Hull’s Auto for twenty years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed traveling between United States and Canada hunting whitetail deer with his lifelong friends. Preston also enjoyed taking his grandkids on fishing trips. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time in Florida. Preston helped many people that were struggling with alcoholism through the years and would have received his 20-year chip in August of this year. Preston can be credited with touching the hearts of many and saving countless lives. His dedication and service will never be forgotten.
Preston is survived by his former wife Ann Hull and their daughters, Trisha Gosselin (Josh) of Swanton, Traci Collins (John) of Fairfax, and Tori Hull (James) of Enosburg. Grandchildren: Abby Gosselin, Connor Gosselin, Samuel Bates, Emily Collins, Alex Collins, Chloee Hull, and Hannah Hull. Siblings: Jeannie Hull-Lawson of Newport, Lynda Cameron (Steve) of Delmar, NY, and Sandra Hull-Hale (Marvin) Of South Hadly, MA. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preston was predeceased by his parents, Lynford and Ruth Hull of Enosburg, Vermont.
Friends and family are invited to Preston’s Life Celebration to include visitation on Monday, June 19, 2023 from 4-7:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Vermont Swiss and Bloom Farm, 2703 West Enosburg Rd., Enosburg Falls, VT. Interment will follow in the North Fairfield Cemetery and a reception will follow at the Vermont Swiss and Bloom Farm.
For those who wish, contributions in Preston’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, Vermont Chapter, 215 North Main St., White River Junction, VT 05001 or The Josh Pallotta Fund, P.O. Box 542, Colchester, VT 05446.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
