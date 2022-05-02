SWANTON – Friends & family of Porter. P. Hodgdon Sr., who passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, are invited to his truck convoy and graveside committal service on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
The truck convoy will gather at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT. The parade will leave for Riverside Cemetery at 12:30 PM.
The graveside committal service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 PM at Riverside Cemetery in Swanton. Followed with a luncheon downstairs at the Swanton V.F.W.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.