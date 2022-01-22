SWANTON – Porter. P. Hodgdon Sr., age 83, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Swanton.
He was born in Orleans on May 15, 1938 to the late Porter & Reba (Lumbra) Hodgdon.
Porter and his brothers started Hodgdon Brothers on May 15, 1956 in Ascutney, Vermont. At that time, they were the first and only car crushers in the entire state. In the early 1970’s Porter moved the business to Swanton and it has been a staple of the area ever since. Porter would eat, sleep, and breath the business, but he always made a point to take time for his family. He was surely a family man through and through. Porter was a successful businessman. His top priorities were always his family, community members in need, and Akwesasne Mohawk Casino. Porter has been working as a professional gambler for the past 20 years and made daily trips to the casino. He enjoyed his trips to the casino with Ronny Bruyette, his florida trips with Ronny Raine, watching his “lawn boy” Chipper Robinson, and spending time with his good friend, Charlie Cowdrey. Porter will be remembered for his generosity, and for being the jokester and life of every party.
Porter leaves behind his wife, Donna L. (Cowdrey) Hodgdon of Swanton; his children, Cindy Morris and her husband Richard “Dick” of Swanton, Jason Hodgdon and his wife Sharae of Swanton, Mary Hodgdon of Swanton, and Brian Pion of Berkshire; Donna’s sons, George & Scott Gould; 13 grandchildren, Bobbi-Jo Hodgdon, Jake Hodgdon, Candace Cadieux, Katie Rushlow, Amanda Sanborn, John Sanborn Jr., Kayla Rochleau, Brittney Barr, Taylor Hodgdon, Morgan Hodgdon, Derek Hodgdon, Nicholas Pion, and Brendan Deso; 11 great grandchildren, Michael Stowe, Damon Bruyette, Kaylee Sweet, Shelby Cadieux, Lexi Hodgdon, Veronyka Hodgdon, Jamesyn Hodgdon, Ciara Crandell, Natalie Barr, Ivy Rose Stanley, and Waylon Lagrow; sisters-in-law, Lillian Hodgdon of Claremont, NH, and Sandy Hodgdon of Gainesville, FL; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, Porter was predeceased by his children, Elmer Hodgdon and his wife Donna M., and Porter “Kojak” Hodgdon Jr.; and all of his siblings, Allie Hodgdon and his wife Norma, Albert “Dick” Hodgdon, Narlene Turgeon and her husband Robert “Monk”, Esther Miles and her husband Art, Darcy Hodgdon, Lynda Downing and her husband Martin, and Dewey Hodgdon.
Porter’s family would like to thank everyone that cared for him over the past few years especially his granddaughter, Katie Rushlow, and Crystal Dubie.
Friends & family are invited to Porter’s Life Celebration to include visitation on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 3-7:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. Porter’s family requests that you come as you are because Porter wasn’t fancy.
For those who wish, contributions in Porter’s memory may be made to the Swanton Food Shelf, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488 or to Swanton Recreation, P.O. Box 332, Swanton, VT 05488.
