Pierrette F. Wimble

Pierrette F. “Pat” Wimble died peacefully on February 1, 2022, at the Villa Rehab Center in St. Albans, Vermont. Pat was born on May 5, 1933 in Franklin, the daughter of Adrien and Emelda (Rainville) Loiselle. Pat was a loving caregiver her entire life. She married Kenneth Hanley Wimble on June 12, 1954. Pat enjoyed doing crafts and loved gardening. She would make her famous pickled beets.
Pat is survived by her daughter Kathleen Palmer and husband Michael G. Palmer, grandson Derek Palmer, granddaughter Stacey (Dana) Deforge. Her son’s Richard Wimble and wife Peggy Wimble; granddaughter Sheena Laflam; son Bruce Wimble and granddaughter Lacey Wimble. Daughter-in-law Amelia Wimble; grandson Benjamin Wimble and granddaughter Emily Wimble; and two great grandchildren; Ryan Laflam and Charlotte Deforge. Pat also has three brothers John, Dennis, and Paul Loiselle. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth and son Douglas B. Wimble.
Contributions in Pat’s memory can be made to the Villa Rehab Center, 7 Forest Hill Drive, St. Albans, Vermont 05478. The villa staff took such lovingly care for her during her stay. There will be no funeral services per her request. Please visit awrfh.com to share your condolences.
