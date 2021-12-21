Saint Albans – Phyllis Martin Kelley a lifelong resident of this area passed away peacefully Monday, December 13th, 2021, at her home with her granddaughter, Jessica Kuck and her husband, Robert at her side.
Born in St. Albans on January 22nd, 1940, she was the daughter of the late, Clyde and Elizabeth (King) Martin. Phyllis was 81 years old.
On June 4th, 1960, at Our Lady of the Lake Church, she married Wilbur J. Kelley, who predeceased her on August 8th, 2019.
Phyllis was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Church in St. Albans. She also loved to knit for her family and was always giving her grandchildren knitted mittens for the winter, she also loved to travel to Maine and Florida and was a snow bird for nearly 20 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Debora Kelley of New York; her granddaughter and caregiver, Jessica Kuck and her husband, Robert; grandchildren, Jennifer Kelley, Abigail and Mark McMahon, Christian Kelley, Katelin Kelley and Tyler Kelley, as well as two special great-grandchildren, Hunter Taylor and Elena-Maria Kuck and several other great-grandchildren.
Phyllis is also survived by her brother, Norman Martin and his wife, Bernice of Bethel, her sisters, Patricia Whitehead of Milton, Madonna Lesage of Winooski, Dorothy Page of Liberty Hill, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was predeceased by her son, Reginald Kelley.
Phyllis’ family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 5th, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale as celebrant. Interment will be later next spring in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
Honored to be serving the Kelley family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
