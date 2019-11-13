GEORGIA – Phillip M. Ploof, 79, of Wimauma, Fla., formerly of Georgia, Vt., passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side on November 7, 2019. Phil was born July 5, 1940, in Fairfield to Oscar and Margaret Ploof. Phil graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965. He worked for 30 years at IBM in Essex Junction. After his retirement, he and his wife moved to Florida where he worked for 10 years at Hi-Stat Manufacturing designing automobile sensors.
Phil had many hobbies throughout his life including biking, hiking, boating, gardening, photography, playing guitar, stained glass, tractors, and woodworking. In the 1970s, Phil built his own windmill and designed and built the first synchronous inverter. Recently he picked up golf and enjoyed improving his game on “Gator Gulch” with his friends. Phil also enjoyed flying model airplanes and drones, a hobby he acknowledged was expensive, particularly when they crashed. Phil loved technology, working with computers, fixing things around the house or helping others around the park or in the Pines.
Phil is survived by his wife, Cynthia Ploof of Wimauma, Fla., whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage on October 18, 2019, daughter, Marie (Joe) Mastro of St. George, Vt., former daughter-in-law, Andrea Renae Fisel of Lake Panasoffkee, Fla, brothers Richard, Roger, Donald (Janice), and Wayne, sister, Theresa (Cedric) Snider, sister-in-law Fredda, aunt Kathleen Gagne, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Ploof of Webster, Fla., his parents, Oscar and Margaret Ploof, brother Edmond Ploof, and father and mother-in-law, Roland and Glenna Bressette.
Please consider a donation in Phil’s memory to: Georgia United Methodist Church, 18 Carpenter Hill Road, St. Albans, VT 05478; Georgia Historical Society, PO Box 2072, Georgia, VT 05468; or Hamlin Hall Activity Club, Armed Forces Day Program, 4452 Hamlin Way, Wimauma, FL 33598.
Honoring Phil’s wishes, his cremated remains will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.. Arrangements are being made by Sun City Center Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.