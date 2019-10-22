Swanton – Peter Hinze, age 80, passed away on October 20, 2019. He was born in Lubeck, Germany.
Peter was survived by his wife, Charlotte Perdersen of Swanton, his son, Michael Hinze, wife Christina and grandchildren, Peter and Claudia of Valhalla, New York and his sister, Asta Bergfeld and her husband, Hans and their two children of Germany. He was predeceased by his parents, Johannes Henry Paul and Ingeborg Asta Dorothea Hinze of Germany.
As requested, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Martha’s Kitchen, P.O. Box 1561, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Assisting Peter’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.