MONTGOMERY CENTER- Peter M. Godfrey, age 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at the Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
He was born in Northampton, MA on August 10, 1955 to the late Wallace and Violet (Carey) Godfrey.
Peter grew up in North Leverett, MA, graduated from Amherst Regional High School in 1973 and received his bachelor’s degree from Fitchburg State in Industrial Arts. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Shearer, on August 21, 1976 and moved to Vermont after graduating college to start his career teaching Industrial Arts and woodworking at Lamoille Union High School. He started a sugaring business while teaching with the help of his father and family in 1980, a dream of his that became a reality. He was able to pass along his love of sugaring to his son, who worked along beside him. Despite battling Parkinson’s for over 37 years, Peter maintained his determination to live life to the fullest. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, gardening, and keeping up with his favorite sports teams. Peter was a talented woodworker and along with building his own sugar house, and many furniture pieces, he built countless bluebird houses that he spread throughout the area. Peter was humble, hardworking, and adored his family.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ruth Godfrey; children, Julie Sweet and her husband Rob; and Keith Godfrey and his wife Kara; cherished grandchildren, Bailey Pickel, Grace Sweet, and Emily Sweet; siblings, Valerie Goodrich and her husband Winton, Tami Godfrey, and Luke Godfrey and his wife Amy; siblings-in-law, Tom Shearer and his wife Pat, Ed Shearer and his wife Tracy, Jeanne West and her husband Bill, Marty Shearer Johnson and partner Hugh Der, and Jim Shearer and his wife Roxanne; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his former students, sugar maker friends, and golfing buddies who revered him and will miss him greatly. In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Robert & Margaret Shearer.
Peter’s family would like to extend a special thank you all of the nurses and staff at The Manor and the Copley Hospital for the exceptional care that he received.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service to honor Peter on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Hill West Cemetery, 3348 West Hill Road, Montgomery, VT.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter’s memory may be made to Abundant Life Fellowship, 4911 Egypt Road, East Fairfield, VT 05448.
