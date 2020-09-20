HIGHGATE – Peter M. Fournier Jr., age 50, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home in Highgate.
He was born in Burlington on December 23, 1969, the son of the late Peter Sr. and Cecile (Jean) Fournier.
Pete grew up in Franklin and attended school at Highgate and Franklin Elementary, and Missisquoi Valley Union High School. He married the love of his life Tammy Beauregard on June 16, 1990, and after a few years the pair were able to fulfill their dream and open their own auto repair shop, P & T Auto in Highgate. Pete’s garage, as his family and friends know it, became the gathering place and local hang out. When Pete wasn’t tinkering or visiting in his garage you could find him hunting, ice fishing, camping, or watching NASCAR, but he always enjoyed doing these things with his family and friends. They were always at the center of his life.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 30 years, Tammy A. Fournier of Highgate; children and their families, Cecile Paradee and her husband Allen and their children Alicea, and Allen Jr. all of Highgate, Cara Britch and her husband Tyler and their children Kylie, and Jameson all of Franklin, Peter Fournier III of Highgate, and NiCole Leonard and her husband Marcus and their children, Morgan, Colby, Bayleigh, and Parker all of St. Albans; siblings, Laurie and her husband Howard Stanley of Sheldon, Kevin Fournier of Hardwick, Tim Fournier of Franklin, and Joey Fournier of Franklin; step-mom, Maureen Titemore of Ocala, Fla.; step-siblings, Paul McWilliams of Alburgh, and Jennifer Benoit of Fairfax; several nieces and nephews; and countless friends who will miss him beyond words. Besides his parents, Pete was predeceased by his step-brother Gary McWilliams.
Friends and family are invited to attend Pete’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 5 p.m. outside at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. Please come dressed casually, as if you were coming to have a cold one with Pete.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service at Kidder Memorial Home.
For those who wish, contributions in Pete’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 1186, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com