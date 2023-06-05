ENOSBURG FALLS - Peter E. Perley, age 78, passed away on Wednesday May 31, 2023, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.
He was born in St. Albans, Vermont on August 15, 1944, to the late Merrill & Fern (Simmons) Perley.
Peter was a lifelong Franklin County resident. During his childhood, Peter grew up helping on the family farm and around politicians, and this experience helped shape his passion for public service. He even attended the inauguration of President Ronald Regan with his father. Peter graduated from Enosburg Falls Jr./Sr. High School in 1962 and attended Vermont Technical College for Agriculture. He was a former owner and operator of Joe’s Country Store for 12 years and then retired from IBM after 30 years. It was after his retirement that he made his political debut, becoming a Vermont State Representative.
Peter’s commitment to this community extended far beyond his work in the legislature. He was involved in a wide range of organizations and initiatives, including but not limited to: Franklin County Republican Chair; former chairman of the Enosburg Falls Board of Adjustment; former Franklin County High Bailiff; former board member of the Enosburg Falls Country Club; former member of the Bakersfield, Enosburg, and Montgomery Historical Society; former Maple Promotion Representative for the Department of Agriculture; Justice of the Peace; Board of Civil Authority; IOOF, Lincoln Lodge #78 F. & A.M.; Sportsman Club of Franklin County/Affiliated with the Vermont Federation of Sportsman’s Club; Served on the Education Committee while serving in the Legislature; Zoning Board for the Town of Enosburg; Board of Incorporators: Northwestern Medical Center; Legislative Arts Caucus with the VT Arts Council; Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, he was appointed by the Governor to the Vermont Department of Recreation & Travel Council. Peter was a member of the Enosburgh Center Cemetery Committee, the Enosburgh Center Congregational Church and attended East Franklin Union Church. He will be remembered as a dedicated public servant, a devoted community member, and a true Vermont statesman.
Peter enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his beautiful granddaughters, Emma and Mia and watching them play sports. They brought him so much joy and purpose. He looked forward to his daily morning paper, politics, and taking in community events. He faithfully followed, along with Sue and Chuck, the UVM Men’s basketball team and cheering for the Boston Red Sox. He was often found dancing with Roberta to music from the 50’s and 60’s and playing cards. He also had a bowling team when he owned Joe’s Country Store. Peter was a faithful father and confidant to his children Tim and Melissa; their trio had an unbreakable bond. He not only was a patriarch to his own, his sweet and supportive spirit has drawn many and is lovingly known as the ever legendary “Papa Pete.”
Peter is survived by his daughter, Melissa Perley St. Pierre; grandchildren, Emma & Mia St. Pierre; his fiancé of 20 years, Roberta Morin; sister, Marilyn “Sue” Pearce and her husband Albert “Chuck”; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his son, Timothy Perley; grandson, Dawson Perley; brother, Stephen Perley; great-nephew, Thomas Cook; and son-in-law, Jason St. Pierre.
