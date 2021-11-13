Perry Paradee

ST. ALBANS – Perry L Paradee, 64, of Saint Albans, Vermont passed following a short illness at UVM Medical Center on Monday, November 8th, 2021 leaving a tremendous hole in the hearts of those who were touched by him.
Perry was born on August 20th, 1957 in Saint Albans Vermont, at Kerbs Memorial Hospital to Hiram E Paradee and Frances A Green. As a young person he attended Sheldon Elementary and Enosburg Falls High School. Upon graduation he traveled the United States with many of his best friends for Osmose Utilities Services, creating lifelong bonds and lasting memories. After a few years of nomadic traveling Perry settled back into Franklin County – living throughout the region until his untimely death. During these times he was employed in civil construction, carpentry, and for a period he operated the Paradee Family Farm in Fairfield, Vermont. He was also a bartender, and through his showmanship provided many hours of laugher and entertainment to his friends and customers.
He will be joining many friends and family in death, including his beloved grandmother Frances Nolan, his best friend Mark “Peanut” Parent, and his mother.
He is survived by Terry Hammel his longtime partner in life, as well as his three children and their partners; Joel Paradee and his fiancée Adrienne Varney, Lucas Paradee, and his daughter Shannon Fletcher. His greatest love and the sunshine of his life was his Grandson, Carter Paradee. He will be missed by his three brothers and their spouses: Douglas & Barbara Paradee, Joe & Christine Paradee, and Dusty & Cathy Paradee. As well as his sister Jenny Paradee. There are many uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews who will remember him for his generous nature and rigorous joking. If you were a kid – you were likely called a “brat”.
A service will be held at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home in Enosburg Falls, Vermont on December 1st at 11am. In the afternoon a gathering and toasts will occur at Backstreet Pub in Saint Albans starting at 2pm and lasting until he is properly celebrated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate in his name to one of his favorite charities – The Luc Gates Foundation, 2445 Sampsonville Road, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.