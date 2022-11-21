Perras, Helen M

92, passed away Nov. 10, 2022

She was born in St Albans, VT 

and lived there till moving to 

Seminole, FL in 1986. Helen 

was a Farmer, she also worked

at Union Carbide. She loved 

children and animals, cared for

her Grand & Great-Grandkids.

She enjoyed cooking and

gardening, and was an ardent

cribbage player. Helen was a

faithful Catholic and member

of Blessed Sacrament Church.

She was preceded in death by

Fernand, husband of 70 years.

She is survived by daughter

Sandra (Roger) Edelman

granddaughters, Kelly(Charles)

Hunt, Charlene (Steve) Rossi

Great-Grands Emily, Hailey,

Angelina, Jacob, Audry, 

Charlene, Shannon, Jayson,

Nolan, Grace Jonathon, Leah,

Charlie, Esme, and Story.

Helen will be dearly missed by

all who loved her. As Helen

would always sing:

Bonsoir, Mes Amis, Bonsoir.......

A memorial service held on 

Mon. Nov. 28th at 11 am at

Blesssed Sacrament Church

Seminole, FL. 

Donations in Helen’s memory

can be made to:

Seasons Hospice in Largo, FL.

