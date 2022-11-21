Perras, Helen M

92, passed away Nov. 10, 2022
She was born in St Albans, VT
and lived there till moving to
Seminole, FL in 1986. Helen
was a Farmer, she also worked
at Union Carbide. She loved
children and animals, cared for
her Grand & Great-Grandkids.
She enjoyed cooking and
gardening, and was an ardent
cribbage player. Helen was a
faithful Catholic and member
of Blessed Sacrament Church.
She was preceded in death by
Fernand, husband of 70 years.
She is survived by daughter
Sandra (Roger) Edelman
granddaughters, Kelly(Charles)
Hunt, Charlene (Steve) Rossi
Great-Grands Emily, Hailey,
Angelina, Jacob, Audry,
Charlene, Shannon, Jayson,
Nolan, Grace Jonathon, Leah,
Charlie, Esme, and Story.
Helen will be dearly missed by
all who loved her. As Helen
would always sing:
Bonsoir, Mes Amis, Bonsoir.......
A memorial service held on
Mon. Nov. 28th at 11 am at
Blesssed Sacrament Church
Seminole, FL.
Donations in Helen’s memory
can be made to:
Seasons Hospice in Largo, FL.
