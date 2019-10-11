HIGHGATE CENTER – Percy Edward Capsey, 81, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 at Maple Ridge Memory Care in Essex surrounded by his loving family, following his brave long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Percy was born on November 6, 1937, in Bedford, Quebec to Douglas and Gladys (Parrott) Capsey. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Gary, two great-grandchildren, the mother of his children, and his faithful dog Bonnie. Percy served in the Army National Guard.
Percy leaves behind five children, two sons – his loving and devoted son Mark and his wife Karen who lived right next door to Percy, James and his wife Georgiann of Baltimore, MD, 3 daughters – Tamie and companion Gary Young of Highgate, Lisa Capsey-Baker and husband Scott, of West Virginia, and Tina Donna and husband Mark of Enosburg.
Percy leaves behind 10 grandchildren; Carissa Rushlow, Colin Capsey, Hunter, Mason, Kyle and Kody Baker, Travis and Trevor Leroux, Ashley Sylvester and Robert Lovely, and six great grandchildren and two brothers, Stanley and wife Margaret and Henry and wife Tina, and Dianna Capsey, wife of the late Gary Capsey, and many nieces and nephews.
Percy worked at the St. Lawrence Seaway and then went on to work devotedly for 50 years as a dispatcher and ready-mix manager for A.G. Anderson who later became Carroll Concrete of Swanton.
Percy loved spending time in his many flower and vegetable gardens, proudly producing some of the earliest cucumbers, best tasting asparagus, pickles, relish and jams and displaying some of the most beautiful and colorful flowers. All of which he gladly shared with his loving family and friends. In his younger years he enjoyed ice fishing and frogging.
He had a great talent for making woodworking items such as various styles of cutting boards, turn tables, bread boxes, coffee tables and small and large pieces of furniture. Many of these items he was able to earn several blue ribbons from the Champlain Valley Fair.
You could always find Percy joining others for a good game of cards of either 500 or Gin Rummy. He managed to continue to play Gin Rummy with his children through most of his Alzheimer’s Disease with a few modifications to the game to keep him playing because he loved the game so much.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. followed by a short service and then celebration of his life all at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and Parish Hall on Grand Avenue in Swanton.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: In memory of Percy Capsey, Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495.