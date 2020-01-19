SHELDON – Penelope “Penny” Jane L’Esperance a lifelong area resident passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, with her family at her side.
Born in St. Albans on November 25, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Bertha (Greenwood) Trudeau. Penny was 73 years old.
Penny was a 1966 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and was with the Abbey Group and part of the lunch program at Sheldon Elementary School for several years.
Penny is survived by her two daughters, Tara Talley and her husband, Paul, of Sheldon and Shalyn Peloubet and her husband, David, of Sheldon, as well as five grandchildren whom she adored, Seth, Ethan, Issac, Cadence and Mia and the father of her two girls, Laurent L’Esperance.
She is also survived by her aunt, Evelyn Babella; her cousins, Gloria Hughes and her husband, Willie, and Deborah Fletcher and her husband, Bill, and best friends, Shirley Bessette and Sally and Albert Severy. She also leaves behind many other cousins and close friends.
Penny’s family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Sheldon Village Cemetery at a time to be announced.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the following: Dr. Amy Roberts, and nurses Linda and Michelle. Dr. Roberts you are the most caring, thorough doctor there is. The three of you always made Mom feel at ease. Thank you for your devotion to Mom.
Our Lady of the Meadows owners and staff, you have gone above and beyond, your kindness and love was exceptional. Mom could not have been in a better place.
Jeanne Dube and hospice staff, your care kept Mom comfortable and helped us tremendously, thank you.
The message we would give to families that are dealing with Alzheimer’s is to have patience, do not give up on the person or get angry. They need your love unconditionally.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Meadows, Activity Fund, 1 Pinnacle Meadows, Richford, Vermont 05476 or the Hospice Program, Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
To send Penny’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com