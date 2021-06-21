Peggy A. Donahue

It is with great sadness, the family of Peggy Ann Donahue, age 74, announce that she passed away peacefully, June 19, 2021, in Saint Albans. She was born in St. Albans,, February 20, 1947 to Paul and Lillian (Luman) Robtoy. Peggy married Thomas Donahue, April 20, 1968. Tom predeceased her in 2009. Peggy enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino, playing games on her phone, and spending time with her family. She is survived by three children, Kimberly St. Francis (Kevin) of Saint Albans, VT, Mary Donahue of Saint Albans, VT, and Thomas Donahue (Kimberly) of Georgia, VT; two granddaughters, Jessica (Craig) Chelsea, Melinda and Brooklyn; four great-grandchildren, Shyanne, Brady, KJ, and Carter; one sister, Paula Corey; and several nieces and nephews to include special nieces, Pauline Demag, and niece Donna Boutah. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom, one grandson, Kevin St. Francis and one brother, Joseph Robtoy. A Remembrance Gathering will be held at a later date. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in her name to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Peggy may be shared with her family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.

