Pearl Wilson

SWANTON- We held the Life Celebration for Pearl Wilson at Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.  Pearl’s family would like to thank Reverend Jason McConnell and the staff of Goss Funeral Services  for honoring Pearl with a beautiful service; The Abbey for a delicious funeral luncheon, and those  who sent flowers, food, sympathy cards, and/or donations in Pearl’s memory to Cat Crusaders. They  were truly appreciated. We would also like to thank Bayada Hospice and St. Albans Health and  Rehab for the care Pearl received over the years, and for treating Pearl like family

