SWANTON– Pearl M. Wilson, age 98, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at St. Albans Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans.
On February 13, 1924 Pearl was born to the late Henry and Mary “Vina” (Tracy) Beyor in Highgate Springs. With her eleven siblings, Pearl grew up on her family farm and attended the one room schoolhouse in Highgate Springs that later became her home where she raised her family with her husband Harold Wilson. In her younger years, Pearl enjoyed tending to her massive garden, snowmobiling, and riding around town on her moped. Pearl worked at the Bayview Hotel, and Phantasia dance hall and roller skating rink. She was a talented cook and baker and known for her home-made bread, donuts, and chicken poprikash. Pearl was also a renowned cleaner and it has been said, “Heaven will be a cleaner place now that Pearl is there!” Above all, Pearl will be remembered for her kindness, and unparalleled selflessness; she was good to everyone and never ran out of love to give.
She is survived by her daughter, Betty LaBelle of Swanton; grandchildren, Melanie & David, Bret & Morgan, and Kevin & Krystal; great grandchildren, Josh, Logan, Jillian, Caitlin, Monica, and Taylor; great-great-granddaughter, Sophia; sister, Madeline Bressette of Swanton; brother, Lawrence “Mac” Beyor of Franklin, NH; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Pearl is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Harold Wilson; son, Tommy grandson, Keith; son-in-law, Bob LaBelle; siblings, Ralph “Bob” Beyor, Carlton Beyor, Marshall John “Zeke” Beyor, Marion Brooks, Ruth “Rooster” Rentz, Robert Beyor, Lillian “Toots” Hakey, Rita Benjamin, and Marie Bell; nephews, Larry Benjamin, Stevie Beyor, and Jack Beyor; and a niece, Gail Beyor.
Pearl’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Albans Health & Rehab and Bayada for the many years of care for Pearl, and a special thank you to Stacy & Joann, Carol, Pastor Mike, Rose, Ann (retired), Amanda, Helen, and everyone in charge of her care. Her roommate Malie will miss her too.
In keeping with Pearl’s wishes a private service will be held at the convenience of her family at Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.
In lieu of flowers, due to Pearl’s love of cats, donations in her memory may be made to Cat Crusaders, Sassy Fund, C/O Charlotte Benedict, 49 Pine St., Swanton, VT 05488.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.