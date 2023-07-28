FAIRFAX - Pauline (Webb) Lavallee, 82, passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2023. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday August 1, 2023 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at A W Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel. A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the family lot in St. Luke Cemetery, Fairfax with Rev Elizabeth Griffin officiating. Please visit awrfh.com to read Pauline’s full obituary and share your memories.
