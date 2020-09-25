ST. ALBANS — Pauline (Polly) Christie passed away on August 23, 2020 in Avon, Ohio after a brief illness. She was born July 12, 1927 in Boscawen, New Hampshire to Joseph and Scholastique Touchette. She leaves her husband, Robert S. Christie of Avon, Ohio; five children, Michael Williams (Roberta), Lynda Christie, Ann Christie, James Christie, Pamela Christie and was predeceased by her son, Robert S. Christie. She also leaves eight grandchildren; Erica Doolittle, Julia (Beauregard) Burbank, Justice Beauregard, Erin Christie, Finlan Christie, Eugenia (Christie) Jain, Travis Good, Maggie Good; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Lillian Nutting and brothers Raymond Touchette and Richard Touchette. She also leaves her sister-in-law Roberta (Williams) Jardine, sister to her late husband, Clarence Wayne Williams, who died in 1956.
Polly and her husband, Bob, were avid travelers; cruising the Caribbean, Panama Canal and Alaskan coast. They traveled extensively through Europe, Canada and the U.S. Where they spent many years hiking and camping at many national parks as possible. Polly and Bob resided in St. Albans, Vermont prior to moving to Ohio and spent their winters in Key Largo, Florida.
Besides traveling, Polly enjoyed tennis, golf, gardening, square dancing, bridge and entertaining good friends and family in her beautiful home.
In Polly’s honor, please consider making a contribution to your favorite national park or the Holden Arboretum in Kirkland, Ohio, one of Polly and Bob’s favorite local parks.