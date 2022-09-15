SWANTON – Pauline M. Truax, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Swanton following a lengthy illness.
She was born in Swanton on December 3, 1941 to the late Armand & Rosanna (Daneau) Bertrand.
Pauline was born in Swanton. Her family moved to Port Henry, NY and then to Bellows Falls where she attended school. She moved back to Swanton and met the love of her life, Ellis “Red” at the local drug store, Swanton Rexall. She and Red got married at the Church of the Nativity on September 14, 1963. Shortly after they united in marriage, they started a family. Pauline worked at Swanton Rexall and was a homemaker for many years. She loved crafting with Joan, watching HGTV, baking for her family, crocheting, hosting family gathering, spending summers at the camp in West Swanton, and living “The Bertrand Way” which means, a little stubborn. Pauline loved Frank Sinatra and tending to her flower gardens. She may have been a little bit stubborn, but she loved hard, she cared for everyone, and she took the role of wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, godmother, and friend very seriously. Her caring and motherly nature will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Ellis “Red” Truax of Swanton; their children, Mark Truax and his wife, Tracy Gleason of NJ, Mike Truax of Swanton and Michelle Truax and her fiancé, Tony Lussier also of Swanton; grandchildren, Briana and her partner Jonathan, and Katie; great grandchildren, Jayce and Sadie; sister, Rose Begnoche; nieces and nephews, Eric Begnoche, Renee Cioffi and her husband Chad, Tammy Bertrand and her fiancé, Anthony, Lisa Simonsen and her husband Mark, and Donna, Elaine, and Linda Talbot; special friends, Joan Luce, Patty Gaboriault and Joyce Berger; and several great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her mother and father-in-law; sister, Lise Talbot and her husband Gene; brothers, Andre and Allen Bertrand; and her brother-in-law, Normand Begnoche.
Family and friends are invited to Pauline’s Life Celebrations events to include visitation on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 12:30–1:30 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM at the Church of the Nativity, Canada Street, Swanton. Interment will immediately follow in the Riverside Cemetery, North River Street, Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Pauline’s memory may be made to Bayada Hospice, 354 Mountain View Drive, Suite 305, Colchester, VT 05446.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.