ST. ALBANS – Pauline L. (Swann) Sheets, age 94, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2021 at the Holiday House Residential Home.
Pauline’s family is regretfully postponing her Life Celebration events due to the ongoing Canadian border restrictions. The Mass of Christian burial originally scheduled for Thursday, August 26, 2021, has been cancelled until further notice. They will announce service details at a later date.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website for a full obituary and to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.