GEORGIA — A graveside funeral service for Pauline Cline Nye, who passed away on November 8th, 2019, will be held on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Georgia Plain Cemetery. Pastor Tyler Smith will officiate.
Mistakenly omitted were her sisters, Joan (Gerry) Shepard of Highgate, Jean (Don) Gilbar of Florida and sister -in-law, Fran Cline. Pauline was predeceased by her brother, Robert Cline and sister, Isabelle Pelequin.
Social distancing and mask wearing if needed at the service. Thank you for understanding in these uncertain times.
Assisting the Nye family is the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans.