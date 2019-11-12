GEORGIA — Pauline Cline Nye, 94, passed into her Lord’s arms surrounded by love on Nov. 8, 2019.
Born Jan, 12, 1925, she was the daughter of Dorothy (Creller) Cline and Gordon Cline. Pauline was a 1943 graduate of BFA St. Albans and earned an R.N. in 1946 from St. Albans Hospital. She married Eric Hale Nye on Feb. 2, 1947 and together they had five children: Jill Martin (Ron); Eric “Ric” Nye II (Joan); Cindy Nye; Pamela Blair; and Sara Nye Vester (Granger).
Pauline and Eric owned and operated Hillandale Farms, Nye’s Berryland, Nye Insurance Agency and Weeds & Things gift shop. Pauline was a talented florist of dried and silk arrangements and a popular presence at juried craft shows for many years. A dedicated member of the Town of Georgia Firewoman’s Auxiliary, her homemade donuts and coffee were a welcome relief to the crews. She was an accomplished cook and seamstress.
Predeceased by her husband of 57 years on April 30, 2004, Pauline is survived by her five children, 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
The family thanks the caring staff at Holiday House and Bayada Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Music Fund at Holiday House, 642 Sheldon Road, St. Albans, Vermont 05478
Arrangements will be made by Heald Funeral Home; services at the convenience of the family in spring 2020.
