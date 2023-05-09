Pauline Bonneville

We are heart broken to announce that our mother Pauline Ruth Bonneville passed away surrounded by her family at the age of 86, April 17th, 2023. At Northwestern Medical Center, due to a stroke. Pauline was residing at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Pauline was born on July 20,1936, the daughter of James Irick and Esther (Jarvis) Irick. Pauline attended Isle La Motte school for her elementary years. Pauline attended Alburgh High School where she graduated. She was the captain of her high school basketball team. She’s also worked with the family business “The Isle La Motte Inn”. Pauline was a great swimmer and with her father James by her side in a row boat she swam from Lake Champlain in Isle La Motte, VT over to Chazy, NY. She jumped in the boat when she finished and rowed back to VT with her father. After marrying Leonard Bonneville at Saint Anne’s Shrine on September 18, 1954, Pauline was a stay at home wife and mother while Leonard was in the Air Force and they traveled and lived as a family of four in New York, Missouri, France, Germany and California. When Leonard retired from the Air Force they built their beautiful home on the lake in Isle La Motte VT. Pauline loved working in her flowers, weeding and grooming of their yard, looking over the lake and sitting outside in the warm weather. She also enjoyed weaving, crocheting and reading. She enjoyed going to bingo and visiting with family and friends. Pauline worked at “Kays Restaurant” and “The Alburgh Village Store” were she made lifelong friends.
When Leonard fully retired they sold their home in Isle La Motte and moved to Rouses Point NY for the summers. Pauline joined the American Legion Auxiliary in Rouses Point. They also bought a winter home in Bonita Springs, Florida. They loved being there where Pauline enjoyed riding her bike, swimming and all the activities to be had. Once again “visiting” was her favorite thing to do. In Florida she was nicknamed Mrs. Sunshine. After Leonard passed Pauline resided at 260 Lake Street NY, a Senior Resort.
Pauline is survived by her two loving children. Debra Langlois and husband Paul of Isle La Motte VT. Scott Bonneville and wife Maryann, of Chester VT., four grandsons, Jason Langlois and wife Amanda, of Isle La Motte VT. Thomas, Joshua and Joseph Bonneville of Chester VT. fourteen great-grandchildren, Hunter, Macayla, Cole, Jaycy, Jaylynn, Blake, Jason Jr., and Grayson Langlois, Kylee, Isaiah, Bentley, Kylie, Isabel and Ivy Bonneville, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Pauline is also survived by her twin sister Jean Clay of Bonita Springs Florida, and sisters Betty Ann Poissant of Rouses Point NY, Mary Merrill and husband Curt of Londonderry VT, Sandra Rawson and husband Alvin of Londonderry VT, Carlene Letourneau and husband Paul of Alburgh VT., brother Bernard Irick of Townesend VT. and sister-in-law Geraldine Bonneville of Isle La Motte.
Pauline was predeceased by her beloved husband Leonard A. Bonneville of nearly 56 years. Her loving grandson Jeremy Paul Langlois of 46 years, her sister Shirley Ruth Irick, her brother James Irick, and wife Beverly, brother-in-law Sherman Clay, brother-in-law Bernard Poissant, and her very special grandmother Nellie Jarvis, aunt Miranda Jarvis, Leo Bonneville and Joy Clark.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 8, 2023 at 11 am. at Saint Anne’s Shrine, Isle La Motte, Vt. Our family is also including this Mass to be a memorial Mass for her beloved grandson Jeremy Paul Langois. Celebrating will be Father Marcel Rainville. Pauline will be buried along side her beloved husband in the family lot at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Isle La Motte immediately following the Mass. There will be refreshments served in the cafeteria at Saint Anne’s Shrine. Pauline liked bright colors and Jeremy’s favorite color was blue. Feel free in wearing those colors in their honor. With that being said, please wear what makes you comfortable. We would also be grateful for you to bring pictures of your memories of Pauline and Jeremy to share with family and friends.
Gifts of donations in Pauline’s memory can be sent to your favorite charity. Pauline’s daughter and son would like to acknowledge and thank three very special nieces that supported us and helped care for their Auntie Polly. Those nieces are Dina Dragoon, Linda Gotshall and Luann Beyor, and a very special granddaughter-in-law Amanda Langlois that would do anything for (Grandma Tickle).
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and messages of condolence can be shared with her family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.