ST. ALBANS – Paulette Carol Coon, 67, lifelong resident of St. Albans, daughter of Orlando H. Coon and Theresa M. Lacroix, passed away December 5, 2019. She suffered a medical event in October 2016, and fought hard to regain her life.
Paulette graduated from MVU in 1971, in the first graduating class. As a young mother, she was exciting and fun, taking trips with her children and her mother, Theresa Coon. She won Miss Congeniality in the Mrs. Vermont pageant in 1982. Celebrating Christmas was important to her, and she always ensured every kid she knew had a gift to open.
Her five children, Jamie Lamothe (Melissa), Jason Lamothe (Mary), Jennifer Lamothe, Jessica Lussier, Justin Lussier (Chantel), and her grandchildren, Lance, Olivia, Gabby, Lilly, Micaela, Marshall, and Adeline, were the joy of her life. She leaves behind siblings John Coon (Cindy), Jackie Many (Ray), Melvin and Bonnie Coon, and Helen Coon.
Paulette had a heart of gold. She was loving, kind, and generous, and will be missed by all.
We love you Mom / Grammy Paulette.
A mass will be held at Holy Angels in St. Albans, Vt., at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16.