Paul W. Luhmann

Paul William Luhmann, age 73, passed away on June, 18, 2021. He was born to John and Marcella Luhmann in Poughkeepsie, New York on January 3, 1948. Paul graduated Arlington High School and was an entrepreneur, starting a landscaping business, Bloomin’ Luhmanns’ Landscaping and Perennial Farm, putting his green thumb to good use. He later retired in St. Albans, Vermont. He was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, a good book, playing his guitar and listening to music, especially Dire Straits and Bob Dylan. Time spent on Lake Champlain was the highlight of his summer months. He was an accomplished home chef, who looked forward to cooking a Thanksgiving dinner that even Alice couldn’t beat. Paul is survived by his daughter, Jennifer, sons, Christopher and Zachary and grandchildren Emerick, Hailey, Vivian, Collin and Emmett. He is also survived by his brothers, Mark and Scott, sister Carol and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thank you to Franklin County Home Health of Vermont for their compassionate care. There are no immediate services planned. A Celebration of Life with family will be held at a later date.

