Paul William Luhmann, age 73, passed away on June, 18, 2021. He was born to John and Marcella Luhmann in Poughkeepsie, New York on January 3, 1948. Paul graduated Arlington High School and was an entrepreneur, starting a landscaping business, Bloomin’ Luhmanns’ Landscaping and Perennial Farm, putting his green thumb to good use. He later retired in St. Albans, Vermont. He was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, a good book, playing his guitar and listening to music, especially Dire Straits and Bob Dylan. Time spent on Lake Champlain was the highlight of his summer months. He was an accomplished home chef, who looked forward to cooking a Thanksgiving dinner that even Alice couldn’t beat. Paul is survived by his daughter, Jennifer, sons, Christopher and Zachary and grandchildren Emerick, Hailey, Vivian, Collin and Emmett. He is also survived by his brothers, Mark and Scott, sister Carol and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thank you to Franklin County Home Health of Vermont for their compassionate care. There are no immediate services planned. A Celebration of Life with family will be held at a later date.
Paul W. Luhmann
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
PHOTOS: Space at One Federal has been dramatically remade as property owners look for its next restauranteur
-
Elle Purrier St. Pierre headed to Olympic Trial finals after semifinal race!
-
These are road construction projects you should be aware of next week in and around Franklin County
-
Missisquoi and Fairfax advance in winners bracket in District 3 Little League Tournament
-
6 events on the Fourth of July worth checking out in Franklin County and around the region
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 300 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN NEW YORK CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN ST. LAWRENCE IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VERMONT ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST VERMONT CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS IN NORTHWEST VERMONT CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE IN SOUTHERN VERMONT RUTLAND WINDSOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURG, BRADFORD, BURLINGTON, DANNEMORA, GOUVERNEUR, ISLAND POND, JOHNSON, LAKE PLACID, MALONE, MASSENA, MIDDLEBURY, MONTPELIER, NEWPORT, OGDENSBURG, PLATTSBURGH, PORT HENRY, POTSDAM, RANDOLPH, RUTLAND, SARANAC LAKE, SOUTH HERO, SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS, ST. JOHNSBURY, STOWE, TICONDEROGA, TUPPER LAKE, VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.
...Scattered Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Expected This Afternoon and Early This Evening Across the North Country... A very unstable air mass will lead to strong to severe thunderstorm development across northern New York and Vermont this afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected to begin across Saint Lawrence County and the northern Adirondacks between 1 and 3 pm. Thereafter, storms will move eastward across the Champlain Valley between 3 and 6 pm, and across central and eastern Vermont between 5 and 8 pm. Thunderstorm activity will be widespread today. Damaging winds will be the primary threat associated with these thunderstorms. Large hail is also possible, in addition to brief torrential rainfall and dangerous cloud to ground lightning. If you have outdoor plans this afternoon into early this evening, keep a close eye on forecasts and warnings. Have a plan to move to a sturdy shelter if threatening weather approaches your location.
Currently in St. Albans
89°F
Partly Cloudy
89°F / 65°F
3 PM
89°F
4 PM
88°F
5 PM
86°F
6 PM
82°F
7 PM
79°F
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2021 Saint Albans Messenger, 281 North Main Street Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.